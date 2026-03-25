Senior leader Jeevan Reddy announces resignation to Congress

Senior leader and former minister Jeevan Reddy has resigned from the Congress party, making sharp allegations against sections of the leadership and signalling a fresh political confrontation in Telangana.

Announcing his decision, Mr Reddy claimed that certain individuals were attempting to sideline him and erase his political identity. He alleged that a conspiracy was underway to weaken his presence in Jagtial and expressed strong dissatisfaction over recent developments within the party.

Stating that struggle was not new to him, he remarked that he had previously taken on leaders such as N. Chandrababu Naidu and K. Chandrashekar Rao. He added that he was now prepared to engage in a political battle against Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Earlier, however, Mr Reddy had indicated that he had no intention of changing parties, questioning what he could achieve by doing so at this stage of his career. He said he had urged the party leadership to ensure that MLAs who had defected from other parties did not interfere in internal matters.

He further revealed that he had conveyed his concerns to TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud, but was only advised to remain patient and work collectively with others. Expressing frustration, Mr Reddy questioned how long he was expected to wait, ultimately leading to his decision to quit the party.