Serve the Public and Bring Honor to the Department: SP Gaikwad’s Call to Newly Inducted 169 Constables

Nagar Kurnool: Nagar Kurnool District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath addressed the newly inducted 169 police constables at the district SP office. He emphasized that wearing the khaki uniform is not only an honor but also comes with significant responsibility. After congratulating the constables, who completed nine months of rigorous training and are now ready to serve in the district, he shared several important points with them.

Among the 169 constables are 119 civil constables (74 male and 45 female) and 50 armed reserve constables (44 male and 6 female), all of whom recently completed their training at various police training centers.

In his address to the new constables, SP Gaikwad highlighted the unique opportunity police officers have to directly serve the public. He stressed that serving society through their role would not only bring personal satisfaction but also earn public respect and trust. He encouraged the constables to face any challenges in their duties with patience and resilience.

He assured them that any departmental issues they face would be swiftly addressed and urged them to uphold the district police’s reputation by performing their duties diligently in their assigned stations.

The meeting was attended by Additional SP CH Rameshwar, Additional Armed Reserve SP TA Bharat, DCRB Officer Upender Rao, SB CI Srinivas, RI Jagan, RI Raghava Rao, RSI Prashanth, Shivaji, and administrative staff.