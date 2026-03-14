Several youth get job offers at job mela

MLC Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy advised students to study well and bring pride and recognition to their parents.

He attended the Job Mela held on Friday at the Government Arts Degree College Nagarkurnool in the district headquarters as the chief guest. Several private companies participated in the job mela, conducted interviews and selected eligible candidates.

On the occasion, the MLC congratulated the candidates who were selected for jobs in various companies and wished them success in their future careers. He also distributed pending RTF cheques to students of the Government Degree College that had been awaiting release for the past few months.