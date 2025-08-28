Severe flooding hits Telangana Amid Torrential rains, CM Revanth Reddy to visit Medak

Telangana is facing severe disruptions as torrential rains continue to batter the region day and night, leading to extensive flooding in several districts. Low-lying areas have become waterlogged, with streams and rivers overflowing, resulting in a complete standstill of traffic as roads remain submerged. The deluge has not only affected road transport but also led to the cancellation of numerous train services.

Medak district has recorded unprecedented rainfall, registering 30.1 cm, with Sardana in Havelighanapur mandal experiencing a staggering 30 cm in a single day. Other areas have also reported significant rainfall, including Nagpur with 27 cm, Chegunta with 22 cm, and Ramayampet mandal at 20 cm. Officials have confirmed that the downpour has persisted through the night, prompting the suspension of bus services between Medak, Bodhan, and Banswada. Several colonies in Ramayampet mandal are inundated, and rescue operations are underway for residents trapped by the floods.

As the Pocharam Dam, located on the Kamareddy-Medak border, is under threat of overflowing, authorities have taken precautionary measures by evacuating residents from low-lying areas in Sardana and Jakkanapet villages. A rehabilitation centre has been established at a function hall on the outskirts of Havelighanapur to accommodate evacuees, many of whom left their homes during the night. In light of the adverse weather, District Collector Rahul Raj has declared a holiday for all educational institutions in the district. Residents are advised to venture out only in emergencies and are encouraged to contact the control room at 93919 42254 if assistance is required.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is set to visit the district today to assess the flooding situation. He will inspect affected areas and subsequently hold a review meeting with officials to discuss necessary measures. The CM has urged the public to remain vigilant and report any issues to the authorities promptly.

Meteorologists expect continued heavy rainfall across Telangana due to a prevailing low-pressure system, with warnings issued for heavy to very heavy rain in the northern, eastern, and central parts of the state. Orange warnings are in effect for the northern districts, while yellow warnings apply to eastern and central regions. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) areas may also experience intermittent heavy rains.