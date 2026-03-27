SFI demands urgent action over severe school shortage and educational neglect in Jawahar nagar

The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) has raised strong concerns over the denial of basic education rights to thousands of children within the Jawaharnagar Municipal Corporation limits. During a visit to the temporary primary school established in Gabbilalapet on Thursday, SFI leaders, including State Vice President Kiran, Medchal District Secretary Karthik, and activists Subbu and Shival, highlighted the dire situation faced by impoverished children in the area. Speaking to the media, Kiran said it was unfortunate that the constitutional right to free and compulsory education was being denied to local residents. He criticised the government for failing to provide adequate facilities, noting that Jawaharnagar has only eight primary schools and two high schools, leaving hundreds without access to learning.

The federation pointed out that this lack of infrastructure has forced many children into child labour, while young girls have become increasingly vulnerable to child marriages. SFI leaders noted that land allocated for school construction remains locked in court disputes, effectively trapping the future of poor children inside courtrooms. They demanded an immediate resolution of these land issues and action against officials responsible for negligence. The organisation also condemned the risks faced by students who must travel long distances daily, which often results in accidents.

They urged the government to begin construction of composite school buildings, establish a junior college, and set up temporary classrooms. Furthermore, they called for authorities to re-enrol dropouts, fill vacant teacher posts, and take strict measures against child labour. SFI warned that if the government fails to act promptly to increase the number of government schools, it will launch statewide protests to protect the future of the children of Jawaharnagar and ensure their fundamental rights.