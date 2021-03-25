Shadnagar degree college to be completed soon: Minister Sabitha

Government degree college at Shadnagar will be completed soon, said education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy responding to MLA Anjaiah Yadav during the question and answer session in the assembly. The minister said that civil works of the college building are nearing completion and the construction of compound wall will be completed by the end of the May.

"There are around 123 degree colleges in the state and the government is working on strengthening the colleges such as arranging labs and libraries to provide quality education," she said.

The minister continued that the Shadnagar degree college works were halted last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She said that the government will send the concerned officials soon to review the situation and complete the construction works.