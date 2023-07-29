Shadnagar MLA’s son Murali Yadav extends help to rain-affected residents

RANGAREDDY: In a heartwarming display of solidarity and support, Shadnagar MLA Anjaiah Yadav’s son Murali Yadav has come forward to stand by the victims whose houses collapsed due to heavy rains in the past week. Alongside local public representatives and BRS leaders, he toured Kondurg mandal and personally visited the affected families, offering financial assistance and hope for a brighter future. The incessant rains in the region had taken a toll on several homes, leaving many families devastated and struggling to cope with the aftermath. However, Anjaiah Yadav and his team assured the victims that they were not alone in their struggle and that help was on the way.

During the visit on Friday, Murali Yadav and Murali Krishna Yadav, reached out to the affected families. He extended a helping hand, providing much-needed financial aid to approximately 66 victims of the house collapses.

Speaking about the government’s role in the situation, he said, “Help will be provided by the government. We are committed to ensure that the Griha Lakshmi scheme is applied to those who have lost their homes. Our goal is to assist these families in rebuilding their lives and homes with dignity and support.”The scheme which aims to provide financial assistance and support to families affected by natural calamities, will undoubtedly serve as a significant lifeline for the victims as they navigate through this challenging phase.