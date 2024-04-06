Live
- Health dept issues heatwave advisory as mercury soars
- Alliance candidates will sweep in Vizag: LS candidate
- Congress is only party to have secular ideology: VH
- For the first time, maximum temperatures were recorded in the district
- Shani Trayodashi celebrations at Shaneswara Temple
- Ugadi celebrations begins at Srisailam Mallikarjuna Swamy temple
- Telangana: State govt to announce ‘Netanna Bharosa’ scheme soon
- ‘Local-non-local’ issue haunts YSRCP in Kurnool
- Guntur: MLC Janga to join TDP today
- Mangalagiri: Jai Maha Bharat party to establish society sans poverty
Shani Troyodashi celebrations have begun in a grand manner at the famous Shaneswara Temple in Nandi Vaddeman village of Bijinapalli mandal
Nagarkurnool : Shani Troyodashi celebrations have begun in a grand manner at the famous Shaneswara Temple in Nandi Vaddeman village of Bijinapalli mandal, the temple surroundings are crowded from early morning as devotees are coming from distant places, on the other hand, today's Shani Troyodashi celebrations have become special as the Saturday falls before the new moon of Phalguna month, due to which devotees are coming in large numbers to Shaneswara Temple, the second most popular Shaneswara temple in the country.
