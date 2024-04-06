Shani Trayodashi celebrations at Shaneswara Temple

Nagarkurnool : Shani Troyodashi celebrations have begun in a grand manner at the famous Shaneswara Temple in Nandi Vaddeman village of Bijinapalli mandal, the temple surroundings are crowded from early morning as devotees are coming from distant places, on the other hand, today's Shani Troyodashi celebrations have become special as the Saturday falls before the new moon of Phalguna month, due to which devotees are coming in large numbers to Shaneswara Temple, the second most popular Shaneswara temple in the country.



























