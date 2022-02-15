Shanti Kalyanam of 108 deities put off to February19

Muchintal: Another history is all set to be scripted on February 19 at Sri Ramanagari when Shanti Kalyanam to the presiding deities of 108 Divya Desams located in the Samatha Murty Praanganam would be performed. Addressing devotees on the last day of Sri Ramanuja millennial celebrations here on Monday, Sri Tridandi Srimannarayana Chinna Jeeyar Swamy said, "The Shanti Kalyanam to the almighty scheduled to be held on Monday has been postponed."

Explaining the reasons for rescheduling, he said: "There are many Rithviks who have come from different States and countries. Some have come from the USA and other States in the country only to take part in the Yagna, and they have to leave by flights on Monday night. They need to be felicitated after the completion of Yagna as per the Vaidika tradition."

The next auspicious occasion was Uttara Phalguni star falling on Saturday. Hence the Shanti Kalyanam would be performed on that day, he said.



Chinna Jeeyar said: "Never before had anyone conducted 108-Kalyanams to the presiding deities at one place. It was against this backdrop that it was decided to organise 108-Kalyanams in a grand manner."

The last day was also marked with the attendance and addressing of Jagadguru Pragnya Chakshu Tridandi Rambhadracharya of Chitrakoot Peetha, who belongs to the Sri Ramananda tradition of Visistadvita school.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy along with his family took part in the Purnahuti of Sril Lakshminarayana Maha Yagna.