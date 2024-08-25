Share info on lake encroachments, Ponnam appeals to people

Hyderabad: In wake of the drive being undertaken by HYDRA over lake encroachments, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar urged citizens to share information on the lake encroachments from their localities, so that the government acts upon them. The Incharge Minister for Hyderabad said that in case the residents find that a certain lake in their locality has fallen prey to land sharks and reduced in size over the years, then it is time to register a complaint with the authorities with evidence.

“If you find any of the lakes which have been encroached upon in recent years, bring this to the knowledge of the government so that action is initiated against the culprits. If you share information the government will act upon, even if they are the most influential and even if they represent any political background.

You people should come out voluntarily, as it is our duty to protect nature for the sake of future generations. The ongoing drive is not aimed at targeting political rivals,” he said.