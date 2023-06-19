  • Menu
Sharmila Wishes Rahul amidst speculations of merger

YSR Telangana Party president YS Sharmila
Has YSRTP president Sharmila decided to merge her party with Congress? Sources said that talks were in advanced stage and merger is now almost a certainty.

"Wishing Shri Rahul Gandhiji a very happy and wonderful birthday. May you continue to inspire the people with your perseverance and patience, and serve them through your sincere efforts. Wishing you great health, happiness, and success in abundance," tweeted Sharmila.

