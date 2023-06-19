Sharmila Wishes Rahul amidst speculations of merger

Has YSRTP president Sharmila decided to merge her party with Congress? Sources said that talks were in advanced stage and merger is now almost a certainty. Meanwhile, Sharmila extended birthday greetings to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and wished him success in his "tireless endeavours dedicated to the cause of the people of the nation."

Wishing Shri @RahulGandhi ji a very happy and a wonderful birthday. May you continue to inspire the people with your perseverance and patience, and serve them through your sincere efforts. Wishing you great health, happiness, and success in abundance. — YS Sharmila (@realyssharmila) June 19, 2023

"Wishing Shri Rahul Gandhiji a very happy and wonderful birthday. May you continue to inspire the people with your perseverance and patience, and serve them through your sincere efforts. Wishing you great health, happiness, and success in abundance," tweeted Sharmila.

