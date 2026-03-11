  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Telangana
News

Shiv Pratap Shukla Sworn In as New Governor of Telangana

  • Created On:  11 March 2026 1:01 PM IST
Shiv Pratap Shukla Sworn In as New Governor of Telangana
X

Shiv Pratap Shukla has officially assumed office as the new Governor of Telangana. He took the oath of office administered by the Chief Justice of the High Court during a formal ceremony at Lok Bhavan in Hyderabad. The event was attended by prominent political leaders and senior officials from the state.

Following the oath-taking, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and other dignitaries welcomed the new Governor with bouquets and expressed their respect. Several leaders voiced their optimism, emphasising the importance of the Governor’s guidance in supporting the ongoing development of Telangana.

Tags

Shiv Pratap ShuklaA Revanth ReddyTelangana Governor Oath CeremonyLok Bhavan Hyderabad EventTelangana Political LeadershipGovernor Appointment
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

MLA Rajesh Reddy Launches FMD Vaccination Program

MLA Rajesh Reddy Launches FMD Vaccination Program
Share it
X