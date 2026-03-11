Shiv Pratap Shukla Sworn In as New Governor of Telangana

Shiv Pratap Shukla has officially assumed office as the new Governor of Telangana. He took the oath of office administered by the Chief Justice of the High Court during a formal ceremony at Lok Bhavan in Hyderabad. The event was attended by prominent political leaders and senior officials from the state.

Following the oath-taking, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and other dignitaries welcomed the new Governor with bouquets and expressed their respect. Several leaders voiced their optimism, emphasising the importance of the Governor’s guidance in supporting the ongoing development of Telangana.