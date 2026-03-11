  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Telangana
News

Shiv Pratap Shukla to be sworn in as Telangana Governor

  • Created On:  11 March 2026 11:09 AM IST
Shiv Pratap Shukla to be sworn in as Telangana Governor
X

Shiv Pratap Shukla will be sworn in as the new Governor of Telangana today, 11 March 2026.

Shiv Pratap Shukla will be sworn in as the new Governor of Telangana today, 11 March 2026. The ceremony is scheduled to take place at 11:30 am at Raj Bhavan (Lok Bhavan) in Hyderabad, in a grand event attended by Chief Minister Enumula Revanth Reddy, cabinet ministers, senior officials, and dignitaries. The oath will be administered by the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court. All arrangements for the event have been finalised by the state government.

Shiv Pratap Shukla, a seasoned politician from Uttar Pradesh, has previously served as a Union Minister, a Rajya Sabha member, and as Governor of Himachal Pradesh. Political analysts believe his extensive experience will benefit Telangana’s development and constitutional governance.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will personally welcome the new Governor on behalf of the state. Other ministers, including Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Uttam Kumar Reddy, are also expected to attend. Key officials, including the Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari and the Director General of Police, are overseeing security arrangements. Strict security measures have been implemented around Raj Bhavan for the occasion.

Tags

Shiv Pratap Shukla Telangana Governor oathTelangana Raj Bhavan swearing ceremonyShiv Pratap Shukla appointment TelanganaRevanth Reddy governor oath eventTelangana new Governor ceremony
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

Why Money Matters in Construction

How to use an Oregon paycheck calculator and Oregon wage calculator for your business. why construction payroll services are the best way to grow your business.

Why Money Matters in Construction
Share it
X