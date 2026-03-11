Shiv Pratap Shukla to be sworn in as Telangana Governor

Shiv Pratap Shukla will be sworn in as the new Governor of Telangana today, 11 March 2026. The ceremony is scheduled to take place at 11:30 am at Raj Bhavan (Lok Bhavan) in Hyderabad, in a grand event attended by Chief Minister Enumula Revanth Reddy, cabinet ministers, senior officials, and dignitaries. The oath will be administered by the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court. All arrangements for the event have been finalised by the state government.

Shiv Pratap Shukla, a seasoned politician from Uttar Pradesh, has previously served as a Union Minister, a Rajya Sabha member, and as Governor of Himachal Pradesh. Political analysts believe his extensive experience will benefit Telangana’s development and constitutional governance.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will personally welcome the new Governor on behalf of the state. Other ministers, including Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Uttam Kumar Reddy, are also expected to attend. Key officials, including the Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari and the Director General of Police, are overseeing security arrangements. Strict security measures have been implemented around Raj Bhavan for the occasion.