Shiv Sena chief slams AIMIM walkout during Vande Mataram

Shiv Sena Telangana State President S Shivaji on Monday expressed strong outrage over the walkout staged by AIMIM members while Vande Mataram was played on the first day of the Telangana Legislature. Condemning the act, Shivaji stated that the Majlis leaders had no right to enter the House if they could not show respect.

He demanded an explanation for their electorate as to why they walked out during a song that celebrates the glory of the soil. He alleged that this act proves a lack of patriotism and respect for the nation.

Shivaji questioned why individuals who reside in the country and draw government salaries harbor such animosity toward national symbols. He asked if they were willing to jeopardize the honour of the nation for the sake of communal politics.

The Shiv Sena has demanded that the Speaker take the matter with the utmost seriousness and initiate strict disciplinary action against these members. Shivaji further suggested that, if deemed necessary, their membership should be revoked for insulting national sentiment.

He emphasised that those elected under the laws of the country must uphold its traditions and show basic respect during official legislative proceedings.