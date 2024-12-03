Shiva Balaji Hospital Temporarily Sealed Following Patient Death Investigation

Live
Acting on the orders of District Collector and Magistrate, the District Medical and Health Officer (DM HO), Dr. S.K. Siddappa, along with the Maternal and Child Health Program Officer, inspected Shiva Balaji Hospital.
The inspection was prompted by the death of B. Kavitha, wife of B. Jammananna, a resident of Aija, reportedly due to complications arising from Inferior Turbinate Hypertrophy. Following the incident, a notice was issued to the hospital’s director, demanding a detailed explanation.
Until further investigation is completed and a satisfactory response is received, the hospital and its operation theater have been temporarily sealed under the Collector’s orders.
The inspection team included key health officials such as K. Madhusudhan Reddy (I/C Deputy DEMO), J. Tirumalesh Reddy, G. Narasayya (Health Assistant), and Ramanjaneya (DDM), who participated in enforcing the orders.
This decisive action underscores the district administration’s commitment to ensuring accountability in healthcare and safeguarding patient welfare. Further updates will follow after the inquiry concludes.