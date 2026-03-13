Short films and reels contest on road safety

Hyderabad: As part of the ‘Arrive Alive’ Road Safety Campaign, the Cyberabad police are organising an open road safety short films/reels making Competition to promote awareness about safe driving practices among the public. The last date for submission of short films/reels is March 31, 2026. Aspiring filmmakers, directors, social media influencers, creative individuals, students, and the general public are invited to participate and contribute their ideas through short films or reels highlighting the importance of road safety.

According to police, the duration of the short film/reel should be between 30 seconds and 90 seconds only, and under no circumstances should it exceed 90 seconds. Any entry exceeding the prescribed time limit will not be considered for the competition.

Participants may prepare their short films/reels on road safety topics such as wrong-side driving, dangerous driving, lane discipline and overtaking, riding without helmet, cell phone usage while driving, drunken driving, driving without seatbelt, over speeding, defensive driving, and other related themes. For reference, accident data of the last two years and category-wise accident statistics will be provided to participants.

Entries will be evaluated based on creativity, informative content, quality, attractiveness, and visual effects including sound. Cash prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place, based on the best short films/reels selected by the Jury. Appreciation letters will be issued to all participants, and consolation prizes will also be awarded for suitable entries.

Cyberabad Traffic Police encourage all interested individuals and groups to actively participate in this initiative and support the mission of spreading road safety awareness to save lives. For the submissions contact - 8712684840, Mail ID [email protected].