Siddipet: ACP Rameshwar warns against drinking in open
Action will be taken against the people who consume alcohol publicly, warned ACP Rameshwar here on Tuesday.
Siddipet: Action will be taken against the people who consume alcohol publicly, warned ACP Rameshwar here on Tuesday. He said that staff of patrol and blue colts were conducting checks during afternoon and evenings regularly.
As many as 170 petty cases were registered and produced the offenders before the court, where they were fined, the ACP said. He advised them not to create trouble to public by consuming liquor publicly.
18 Dec 2019 1:04 PM GMT