Sigachi tragedy: Harish Rao accuses govt of betrayal, broken promises

Stating that it has been four months since the horrific industrial accident at Sigachi Industries in the Pasamailaram Industrial Area of Sangareddy district, BRS senior leader T Harish Rao on Thursday asked what happened to the Rs 1 crore compensation announced by the government.

Harish Rao wrote an open letter to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on the compensation issue to the Sigachi tragedy that claimed the lives of 54 workers. He said that the families, who lost their sole breadwinners, were devastated and left helpless.

He said that the CM visited the accident site on June 30 and announced Rs 1 crore each as compensation to the deceased worker’s families and also assured quality treatment yet, none of this had been fulfilled.

“It is distressing that you have not kept your word. Instead, your government is falsely claiming to have paid compensation. If the Chief Minister’s promise holds no value, then where should these victims turn for justice?” said Harish Rao.

The BRS leader pointed out that in reality, victims have received only Rs 26 lakh so far (Rs 25 lakh from the company and Rs 1 lakh from the government). As per the CM’s promise, Rs 74 lakh per family is still pending. Is this not a blatant betrayal, he asked. It is even more shameful that the Labour Minister publicly claimed Rs 40–50 lakh had been paid to each family.

“Shockingly, the government is including PF, ESI, and insurance dues owed to workers as part of the compensation. These are workers’ rights, not charity. Including them in the compensation is disgraceful. Showing the treatment expenses of deceased workers as compensation reflects the government’s inhumane approach. Even in death, you are doing politics. Injured workers are paying for their treatment from their own pockets, and no one is caring for them,” he pointed out.

The BRS leader asked the CM to wake up from slumber and fulfil the promise and wipe the tears of Sigachi victims. If not, the curse of these families will haunt his government forever, said Rao.