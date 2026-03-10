Sign NTPC PPA for Ramagundam project: Kishan Reddy urges TG govt

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy has written a detailed letter to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy urging the state government to enter into a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with NTPC for the proposed second phase of the Ramagundam Thermal Power Project and to grant NTPC adequate freedom to arrange coal for the entire 5x800 MW project.

In his letter, Kishan Reddy recalled that NTPC had already completed the first phase of the Ramagundam project with two ultra-supercritical thermal units of 800 MW each, at an investment of around Rs 12,000 crore. These 1,600 MW units were inaugurated and dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2023. He noted that the project was built using advanced ultra-supercritical technology and has been widely appreciated for its efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

The Union Minister stated that NTPC has initiated steps to complete the second phase of the project, which includes three additional units of 800 MW each, totalling 2,400 MW. As in the first phase, 85 percent of the electricity generated from the second phase would be supplied exclusively to Telangana, he pointed out.

Highlighting the growing power needs of the state, Kishan Reddy mentioned that Telangana recorded an unprecedented peak power demand of 18,139 MW on March 3, 2026, and that demand is expected to rise further in the coming years.

He referred to the recent PowerPoint presentation made by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka on the power sector, in which it was stated that the state needs to add 5,000 to 6,000 MW of thermal power capacity to ensure grid stability in line with national objectives. The Deputy Chief Minister had also projected that Telangana’s power demand could touch 1 lakh MW by 2047.

The letter also noted reports that the Telangana Cabinet has taken a decision to set up a 2,400 MW thermal power project in the state. In this context, Kishan Reddy emphasised that NTPC has unparalleled experience at the national level in setting up thermal power projects at low cost using advanced ultra-supercritical technology.

He reminded the Chief Minister that during earlier discussions in the State Legislative Assembly, Revanth Reddy had praised the NTPC Ramagundam project while comparing it with other thermal power projects in the state.

Kishan Reddy further stated that if NTPC is given sufficient flexibility to arrange coal for the entire 5x800 MW project, it is ready to supply high-quality power at affordable rates, helping Telangana meet its growing electricity needs. This, he said, would benefit both the government and the people. He also pointed out that several southern states are already entering into PPAs with NTPC due to its ability to generate electricity at competitive prices using modern technology.

The Union Minister appealed to the Chief Minister to intervene in the matter and facilitate the signing of a PPA between the Telangana government and NTPC for the 3x800 MW Phase-II Ramagundam Thermal Power Project. He urged the state government to extend full cooperation to the project, stating that it would serve the larger interests of the state and its citizens.