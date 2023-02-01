  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Sikta Patnaik new Collector of Hanumakonda

Sikta Patnaik new Collector of Hanumakonda
x

Sikta Patnaik

Highlights

Hanumakonda: Sikta Patnaik, 2014 Batch IAS officer, will be the new Collector of Hanumakonda district.On Tuesday, the State Government appointed Sikta...

Hanumakonda: Sikta Patnaik, 2014 Batch IAS officer, will be the new Collector of Hanumakonda district.

On Tuesday, the State Government appointed Sikta Patnaik as Hanumakonda district collector. Sikta Patnaik is working as the district collector of Adilabad from July 17, 2020. She remained an inspirational personality in the district by enrolling her son Sarang in the government school. It's learnt that she will take charge in a couple of days. Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu who took over the reins of Hanumakonda district (then known as Warangal Urban) in February 2020 has been transferred to Nizamabad.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X