Sikta Patnaik new Collector of Hanumakonda

Hanumakonda: Sikta Patnaik, 2014 Batch IAS officer, will be the new Collector of Hanumakonda district.

On Tuesday, the State Government appointed Sikta Patnaik as Hanumakonda district collector. Sikta Patnaik is working as the district collector of Adilabad from July 17, 2020. She remained an inspirational personality in the district by enrolling her son Sarang in the government school. It's learnt that she will take charge in a couple of days. Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu who took over the reins of Hanumakonda district (then known as Warangal Urban) in February 2020 has been transferred to Nizamabad.