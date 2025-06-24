Simhavahini temple committee to host Bonalu festival in Delhi

Hyderabad: Representatives of the Lal Darwaja Simhavahini and Sri Mahankali Temple Committee have extended an invitation to state ministers to attend the three-day Lal Darwaja Bonalu Festival, which is scheduled to take place at Telangana Bhavan in the national capital, Delhi, on June 30, July 1, and July 2.

On Monday, a delegation comprising Temple Committee Convener G Aravind Kumar Goud, former Chairman K Venkatesh, Cultural Secretary A Vinod Kumar, Publicity Secretary S Seshunarayana, Gaddam Ravi, and others, met with the ministers. They cordially welcomed State Transport and BC Welfare Minister and Hyderabad District In charge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar at the Banjara Hills Ministers’ Quarters.

The delegation stated that Bonalu festivals have been grandly celebrated at Telangana Bhavan in Delhi for the past ten years, with the aim of promoting Telangana culture and traditions among the people of the country. They requested the temple committee and the government to ensure all arrangements are made to organise the Bonalu festival on a grand scale this year.