Sindhi community draws inspiration from Jhulelal, earns distinct identity: Bandi Sanjay

Karimnagar: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that the Sindhi community, one of the most ancient and culturally rich communities, has carved a distinct identity for itself by following the ideals of Jhulelal.

Speaking on the occasion of Sindhi New Year celebrations, he noted that despite suffering immense losses during the Partition of India, the community has preserved its traditions and rebuilt its identity with resilience and determination.

The Minister participated in the Cheti Chand celebrations held near Vaishya Bhavan on Gandhi Road in Karimnagar on Friday. Members of the Sindhi community celebrated their New Year with enthusiasm, with youth and women performing dances. Bandi Sanjay also joined them and later took part in a bike rally organised as part of the festivities.

He said that just as Ugadi holds great significance for Telugu people, Cheti Chand—the birth anniversary of Jhulelal—marks the Sindhi New Year and carries equal importance for the community. Highlighting the teachings of Jhulelal, he said the message that “there is only one God and humanity is one” continues to inspire people across religions and communities.

He described Jhulelal’s life as a symbol of courage, unity, and faith in the face of adversity, emphasising that truth ultimately prevails. Bandi Sanjay stated that Cheti Chand is not merely a festival but a reflection of the Sindhi community’s courage, resilience, cultural pride, and spirit of rebuilding.

Recalling the past, he said the community went through severe displacement during the Partition of India, as the Sindh region became part of Pakistan. Many families were forced to leave behind their homes, properties and places of worship, and lived in refugee camps for years. Despite losing their homeland and not having a separate state in India, the community has managed to retain its cultural identity over the decades.

He said Sindhis have established a strong presence in business, industry and services, contributing significantly to the country’s economic growth. Business groups such as the Adani Group and Hinduja Group have their roots in the community. He also referred to personalities like Ranveer Singh and senior leader L. K. Advani, noting their contributions in their respective fields.