Singapore Consul General Meets Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A delegation led by Mr Edgar Pang, Consul General of Singapore in Chennai, paid a courtesy visit to the Chief Minister of Telangana, Mr A. Revanth Reddy, at his residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.
The meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere and aimed at strengthening diplomatic and economic ties between Singapore and the state of Telangana. Accompanying Mr Pang were Ms Vaishnavi Vasudevan, Consul (Political), Mr Vivek Raghu Raman, First Secretary (Economic), and Mr Dennis Tan, Regional Director (India – South) of Enterprise Singapore.
The Telangana government was represented by Mr Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary for Industries and IT, and Ms Sneha Jonnalagadda, Hyderabad Regional Passport Officer, along with other senior officials.
Discussions during the meeting centred on potential collaboration in areas such as technology, investment, and skill development. Both sides expressed mutual interest in exploring opportunities that could benefit the people of Telangana and contribute to the growing India-Singapore partnership.