Siricilla: Bandi Sanjay demands probe into Manair check dam incident

Siricilla: BJP state president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar visited the families of the students who recently drowned in the Manair check dam at Sircilla on Monday.

He consoled the family members of the deceased students. He expressed outrage at the TRS government that the TRS policy had become that compensation was the only way to mourn the dead. Speaking to media persons Sanjay Kumar said the incident was unfortunate and he was moved to tears by the plight of the student's parents who lost their sons at a young age. The TRS government has to take responsibility for the deaths of the students.

The families of the victims were given Rs 5 lakh compensation and the government washed its hands. The cause of the accident has to be fully investigated and action is taken against the engineers responsible and that the contractors be blacklisted, the BJP leader said.

He expressed impatience towards the ruling TRS party's way of behaving in the case. If the government does not respond and conduct a full investigation and take action against the concerned authorities, the matter would be taken to the courts, Sanjay Kumar warned.

Later he inspected the check dam at Manair stream. He was accompanied by Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Pratapa Ramakrishna, Katkam Mrityunjayam, Reddaboina Gopi, Annaludas Venu, leaders and activists.