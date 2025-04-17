SIT investigates AP liquor scam in Hyderabad; raids continue on Kasireddy's firms

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is actively probing the Andhra Pradesh liquor scam, with ongoing operations taking place in Hyderabad over the past three days. The focus of the investigation has been on companies linked to businessman Kasireddy, who is alleged to have played a key role in the scandal during the previous government’s tenure.

SIT officials have been conducting raids at multiple locations associated with Kasireddy’s firms, thoroughly examining financial transactions and records. It has been revealed that Kasireddy established several companies during the rule of the former government, which are now under scrutiny for suspected irregularities.

This marks the fourth time SIT has issued notices to Kasireddy, instructing him to appear before the investigation team. According to official sources, he has been summoned to present himself on 19 April for questioning.

The ongoing investigation is part of a broader effort to uncover financial malpractice and alleged corruption linked to the liquor trade in Andhra Pradesh. Further developments are expected as SIT officials continue to analyse the evidence gathered during the raids.