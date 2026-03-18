SIT to probe Moinabad farmhouse drug case

In a significant development in the sensational Moinabad farmhouse drugs case, the state government has constituted a nine-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the case. Director General of Police (DGP) B Shivadhar Reddy has instructed the SIT team to file a chargesheet within three months.

According to the orders, SIT will function under the overall supervision of Future City Police Commissioner G Sudheer Babu.

The team comprises officers from law and order, Greyhounds and the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) - Yogesh Goutham, Deputy Commission of Police (DCP), Chevella; M Ravinder Reddy, Group Commander, Greyhounds; Ch. Sirisha, DCP, Shadnagar; C Harish Chandra Reddy and N Buchaiah (both DSPs EAGLE), Y Mallikarjun Reddy, SHO, Moinabad (the investigating officer) and SIs C Koteshwara Rao, N Venkanna and Sadath Ali.

The investigating team will draw out possible links to larger drug networks, officials said and added that all the 11 arrested persons, including TDP MP from Eluru Putta Mahesh Kumar and BRS leader and ex-MLA Panjugula ‘Pilot’ Rohith Reddy, would be questioned. Rohith Reddy, his brother Ritesh Reddy and Delhi-based businessman Namith Sharma have already been produced before a magistrate and remanded into 14 days judicial custody. Six of those detained tested positive for drug consumption, including Rohith Reddy and Mahesh Kumar.

The case came to light on March 14 following a raid by the EAGLE team at a farmhouse in Moinabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The Farmhouse belongs to Rohith Reddy.

Meanwhile, Namith Sharma allegedly opened fire using a revolver during the raid. The weapon is said to be a licensed .32 calibre revolver belonging to Ritesh Reddy. Police seized the firearm along with live and empty cartridges.

Another accused, Silveri Sharath Kumar, was reportedly found holding empty cartridge cases at the scene. A small quantity of cocaine (0.26 grams) was seized from Sharath Kumar, who allegedly confessed to procuring it through a supplier identified as Kaushik Ravi.