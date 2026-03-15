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Six Individuals Test Positive in Moinabad Drugs Case

  • Created On:  15 March 2026 2:28 PM IST
Six Individuals Test Positive in Moinabad Drugs Case
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The Eagle Team's Superintendent of Police, Giridhar, announced that six people have tested positive in connection with the recent drugs case in Moinabad. Among those confirmed positive are prominent political figures and their associates.

On Saturday night, the Eagle Team carried out surprise inspections at the farmhouse of a former MLA in Aziz Nagar, Moinabad, Ranga Reddy district. Acting on intelligence that a drugs party was taking place, the police launched extensive raids around 11:00 PM. During the operation, officers identified 11 key individuals—including one woman—at the location.

The investigation is ongoing, with authorities continuing to probe the circumstances surrounding the incident.

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Eagle TeamDrugs CaseMoinabadFarmhouse RaidRanga Reddy DistrictFormer MLA
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