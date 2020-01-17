Smaller the better, more the merrier : KTR

Hyderabad: TRS working president and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao prefers having more corporations rather than merge urban local bodies like Nizampet, Manikonda, Shamshabad, Kompally, Medchal, Boduppal, Bandlaguda Jagir and Meerpet.

KTR made this comment during a media interaction at Telangana Bhavan on Thursday. When asked by The Hans India whether TRS government would try to replicate the model of former chief minister YS Rajashekar Reddy who merged border municipalities with the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to make GHMC in 2007, KTR said, "The smaller the better."

Elaborating his comment, KTR said, "Look at Greater London Authority and Greater Tokyo Authority. Tokyo has 23 wards and each of them is a viable and self-administrative unit. GHMC jurisdiction itself is very vast which the Commissioner alone cannot keep track and he has to depend on Zonal Commissioners hence smaller the better."

When asked about the possibility of merger of Secunderabad Cantonment with GHMC, he said that there was disillusionment within Cantonment public over the way which the Local Authority functions.

People want that it should be merged with GHMC or convert it into a ULB. However, it is up to New Delhi to take a call as there are Cantonments across the country.

Referring to the implementation of the new municipal Act, KTR stated that new Act will be implemented with all seriousness and it will send a strong message that anyone who indulges in corrupt practices would lose their job and not mere suspension as it was the practice so far.

Similarly, if property owners are found to have violated rules in building construction they will be dealt with strongly. Demolishing illegal structures without serving notice, levying penalty 25 times more etc. are some of them.

Another important feature of the new act is the provision for removal of mayor or chairperson can be removed from the post. This is something no municipality Act has been able to capture.

Further, he elaborated about the TS-bPASS system, akin to the TS-iPASS brought in to boost investments in the building sector. "Owners of plots below 75 sq yards have to apply for permission through self-certification method.

For properties above 75 sq yards, including lay-outs, shortfall or rejection would be notified in 7 days after applying and after 21 days if there is no further communication the plan can be deemed to be approved on the 22nd day.