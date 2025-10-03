Snakebite Victim’s Death Exposes Healthcare Failures in Gadwal District

Gadwal: A farmer from Ieeja town, Jogulamba Gadwal district, died after being denied timely medical treatment following a snakebite, sparking anger among locals who allege negligence by government hospitals.

The victim, Kummari Gopal, was bitten by a snake last Sunday. Family members immediately rushed him to the Ieeja Government Hospital. However, to their shock, hospital staff allegedly refused to admit him and instructed the family to shift him to Gadwal Government Hospital. Even there, doctors reportedly failed to provide proper treatment and advised shifting the patient to Kurnool Government Hospital, about 55 kilometers away.

Gopal was admitted to Kurnool Government Hospital and underwent treatment for five days. Despite efforts, he succumbed to the snakebite on Friday. He is survived by his wife and three children—two daughters and a son.

“This is not just one man’s death. It is the failure of the system. Had he been treated immediately at Ieeja or Gadwal, his life could have been saved,” said a local villager, expressing outrage over the negligence.

Residents pointed out that Ieeja Mandal, with a population of nearly one lakh, lacks a fully functioning hospital. The previous BRS government constructed a 30-bed hospital in the town, but even after two years, the facility has not been made operational due to official apathy and political delays.

“In emergencies like snakebites, electrocutions, and road accidents, patients are forced to travel all the way to Kurnool. Many lives are lost on the way. This situation cannot continue,” lamented another local resident.

Locals have demanded immediate government intervention, including:

Operationalizing the 30-bed hospital at Ieeja without further delay.

Posting of qualified doctors and medical staff to ensure emergency services.

Departmental action against negligent medical officials who refused to treat Gopal.

The grieving family and villagers have appealed to the state government to provide financial assistance to Gopal’s wife and children, who have been left without support after the loss of their sole breadwinner.