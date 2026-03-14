Sneha Society hosts International Women’s Day event in Nizamabad

International Women’s Day celebrations were organised at the Sneha Society for Rural Reconstruction School for the Disabled in Maruti Nagar, Nizamabad district headquarters, where Nizamabad City Mayor K. Umarani lauded the efforts of the organisation for establishing a school for mentally challenged students with great dedication and ambition.

The programme was jointly organised by Sneha Society for Rural Reconstruction and Sakhi One Stop Center. Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Umarani expressed happiness that students of Sneha Society were performing well and were ahead in several fields when compared to students studying in ordinary schools.

She appreciated the management for bringing light into the lives of differently-abled students and assured her full support for the continued progress and development of the institution.

The programme was attended by several distinguished guests including senior medical experts Dr. Pratima Raj and Dr. Bandari Sujatha, gynaecologist Vijayalakshmi Hospitals Nizamabad, and Urban CDPO Soundarya.