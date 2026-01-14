Soaring kites, delicious sweets: Three-day Kite and Sweet Festival begins with a bang

Hyderabad: The skies over the city turned vibrant and lively as the International Kite and Sweet Festival commenced at the Parade Grounds, Secunderabad, drawing large crowds on its opening day.

Organised as part of Sankranti celebrations under the theme ‘Celebrate the Sky’, the three day festival, being held from January 13 to 15, brings together culture, tradition and family fun in a grand public celebration.

The festival features the participation of 40 international kite flyers from 19 countries and 55 kite flyers from 15 Indian States, making it a visual treat for visitors of all ages. From early morning till evening, families, youngsters and children were seen clicking photographs, admiring the giant kites and enjoying the festive atmosphere at the venue.

The sky was adorned with creatively designed kites in various shapes and colours, including blue whale kites, flower shaped kites, Spiderman kites, and a large Indian national flag kite, which attracted special attention. Visitors were seen posing for photographs with the kites, turning the venue into a lively photo spot filled with excitement and smiles.

Alongside the kite displays, the International Sweet Festival, organised with the support of Culture Language Indian Connections (CLIC), showcased over 1,200 varieties of traditional sweets and Telangana delicacies. Prepared by residents from different States and countries settled in Hyderabad, the sweets were displayed across 60 stalls, offering visitors a rich taste of diverse culinary traditions.

Additionally, 100 handloom and handicraft stalls added to the festive charm, while folk cultural performances celebrated Telangana’s heritage. A music programme on the main stage further enhanced the festive mood, with visitors gathering to enjoy live performances while children played around the open grounds.

Sharing her experience, Podeti Arathika, a visitor, said, “I came here with my sister and it was really good. The kites are beautiful and the overall atmosphere is very enjoyable.”

Another visitor, Gouthami, who attended the festival with her husband and children, said the event was especially exciting for kids. “My children loved seeing the big and colourful kites. They were very excited to look at the different designs,” she said.

With free entry and a wide range of attractions, the International Kite and Sweet Festival emerged as a major crowd puller this Sankranti. The festival is likely to witness even larger footfall over the next two days as more families step out to celebrate tradition, culture and togetherness under the city’s colourful skies.