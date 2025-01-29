Live
- PM Modi slams AAP over 'Sheesh Mahal', promises permanent homes for slum dwellers
- Hyderabad’s Ananth Technologies Key to ISRO’s 100th Launch Achievement
- Comforting khichdi & coastal crab curry: A taste of tradition
- Galaxy S25 Ultra S Pen Loses Bluetooth, Fans Launch Petition for Return
- Will the Stock Market Open on Budget Day 2025? Here’s What to Expect
- Maha Kumbh stampede: Karnataka BJP expresses regret, prays for speedy recovery of injured
- White blood cell count may signal severity of Covid symptoms in women: Study
- Centre notifies revised quality control order to boost solar energy goals
- Republic Day parade: Tripura's tableau wins second prize
- Poison is in your mind: Haryana CM hits back at Atishi over ‘poisonous’ Yamuna water claim
Just In
Social Activist Diddi Praveen Kumar Felicitated for Providing Free Dhoopa Deepa Pooja Material to Ancient Temples
Social activist Diddi Praveen Kumar, president of the Nenusaitham voluntary organization, was felicitated for his dedicated service in providing free Dhoopa Deepa pooja materials to ancient temples in Mahabubnagar.
Mahabubnagar: Social activist Diddi Praveen Kumar, president of the Nenusaitham voluntary organization, was felicitated for his dedicated service in providing free Dhoopa Deepa pooja materials to ancient temples in Mahabubnagar. The felicitation ceremony was held on Wednesday at Sri Datta Guru Ramalingeshwara Swamy Temple in Amistapur village, Bhootpur Mandal. Temple committee members organized the event after performing special prayers in recognition of his efforts.
For the past four years, Praveen Kumar has been distributing free incense, lamps, and offerings to ensure the uninterrupted daily rituals in temples. His initiative has extended beyond Mahabubnagar to Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and even neighboring states like Karnataka and Maharashtra, where many Telugu-speaking devotees reside.
During the event, temple priests and committee members expressed appreciation for his efforts and urged him to continue this initiative. They emphasized that supporting ancient temples through free pooja materials plays a significant role in preserving Sanatana Dharma.
In response, Praveen Kumar reaffirmed his commitment to continuing the free distribution of pooja materials. He stated that ensuring the continuity of daily rituals in temples is his mission. As part of the event, he also planted Kandanam and Jammi trees in the temple premises to promote environmental sustainability.
The felicitation ceremony was attended by temple committee president Venkata Reddy, along with members Veeranna, Sahadev, Agiri Venkatesh Yadayya, Krishna Reddy, Ashok, and the temple priest, among others.