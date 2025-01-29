Social Activist Diddi Praveen Kumar Felicitated for Providing Free Dhoopa Deepa Pooja Material to Ancient Temples

Mahabubnagar: Social activist Diddi Praveen Kumar, president of the Nenusaitham voluntary organization, was felicitated for his dedicated service in providing free Dhoopa Deepa pooja materials to ancient temples in Mahabubnagar. The felicitation ceremony was held on Wednesday at Sri Datta Guru Ramalingeshwara Swamy Temple in Amistapur village, Bhootpur Mandal. Temple committee members organized the event after performing special prayers in recognition of his efforts.

For the past four years, Praveen Kumar has been distributing free incense, lamps, and offerings to ensure the uninterrupted daily rituals in temples. His initiative has extended beyond Mahabubnagar to Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and even neighboring states like Karnataka and Maharashtra, where many Telugu-speaking devotees reside.

During the event, temple priests and committee members expressed appreciation for his efforts and urged him to continue this initiative. They emphasized that supporting ancient temples through free pooja materials plays a significant role in preserving Sanatana Dharma.

In response, Praveen Kumar reaffirmed his commitment to continuing the free distribution of pooja materials. He stated that ensuring the continuity of daily rituals in temples is his mission. As part of the event, he also planted Kandanam and Jammi trees in the temple premises to promote environmental sustainability.

The felicitation ceremony was attended by temple committee president Venkata Reddy, along with members Veeranna, Sahadev, Agiri Venkatesh Yadayya, Krishna Reddy, Ashok, and the temple priest, among others.