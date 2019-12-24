Solar eclipse: Bhadradri to remain closed till Thursday afternoon

Bhadrachalam: The Bhadrachalam temple officials have informed on Tuesday that the temple would remain closed till afternoon of December 26 due to solar eclipse and pilgrims would be allowed to have darshan of the Lord after 3 pm on the day.

As the eclipse starts at 8.08 am and ends at 11.16 am, the temple would be closed after Ekantha Seva on Wednesday and would be reopened on Thursday noon after purification rituals, informed the temple authorities.

After the purification and Punyahavachanam, the priest will perform the mandatory rituals like Suprabhatham, Sahasranamarchana and other pujas and devotees would be allowed after 3 pm.

