Somnath temple a symbol of India’s spiritual faith: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar described the Somnath Temple as an enduring symbol of India’s spiritual faith and cultural resilience. He urged every citizen to contribute towards the preservation of Indian traditions, culture, and Hindu Dharma.

On Saturday, marking the occasion of Somnath Swabhiman Parv–2026, the Minister performed special prayers to Lord Shiva at the Durga Bhavani Temple in Panjagutta, Hyderabad. Following the rituals, he issued a statement recalling the historical greatness of the Somnath Temple and the sacrifices made by countless Indians to protect it.

Bandi Sanjay emphasised that the Somnath Swabhiman Parv is being organised to honour those martyrs who laid down their lives defending the temple against repeated invasions. He said their sacrifices will remain an eternal source of inspiration for future generations, strengthening India’s cultural consciousness and spiritual identity.

Highlighting the temple’s resilience, the Minister noted that despite centuries of destruction and foreign attacks, Somnath has been standing firm as a beacon of unwavering faith. He stressed that the temple’s history is not just about architecture but about the collective spirit of Indians who fought to safeguard their Dharma and heritage.

He called upon people to remember the sacrifices of the past and to actively participate in preserving India’s cultural and spiritual legacy.

The Union Minister said the Somnath Temple continues to represent the righteousness, courage, and devotion of the nation.

BJP State Chief Spokesperson N V Subhash, along with several party leaders and supporters, joined the prayers and reaffirmed their commitment to protecting cultural heritage.