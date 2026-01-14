Soulful finale brings Sampradaya Sankeertanotsav 2026 to a grand close

Hyderabad: The 16-day Sampradaya Sankeertanotsav 2026 concluded on a high note with a soul-stirring vocal concert by eminent Carnatic vocalist Vid Amrutha Venkatesh at Vani Nagar, Malkajigiri. The festival was organised by Sampradaya in association with Hope Advertising Private Limited.

Known for her vibrant energy, refined classicism and imaginative expression, Amrutha Venkatesh delivered a captivating performance marked by exceptional clarity of sahitya and depth of bhava. Her engaging stage presence ensured a memorable experience for the audience.

She was ably supported by an accomplished ensemble comprising Vid Bombay R Madhavan on violin, Vid Arjun Ganesh on mridangam and Vid Chandrasekara Sharma on ghatam, whose cohesive accompaniment drew sustained applause from discerning rasikas. Over the 16 days, the festival featured impressive performances by leading musicians from across South India, including Vid Modumudi Sudhakar, Vid Kruthi Vittal, Vid Savitha Sriram, Vid Lathangi Sisters Archana–Samanvi, Vid JS Sriram, Vid Simhachal Sastry, Vid Aravid, Vid Kamalakiran Vinjamuri, Vid Abhishek Raghuram and Vid TM Krishna.

On the final day, artistes and volunteers were felicitated by KS Rao and K Suneetha, Directors of Hope Advertising Private Limited while Sampradaya representatives Eshwar Prasad and JS Sriram expressed gratitude to all contributors.