SP M Mallareddy asks cops to be prompt in registering cases

Asifabad: Superintendent of Police M Mallareddy ordered police officers to register a case immediately when a crime is reported and also warned them of action on those who delay in registering cases.

He was holding a review meeting on pending cases with functional vertical reception, blue colts, patrol car and crime cases reported in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district, on Thursday.

He wanted cops to execute non-bailable warants as soon possible, and enforcement teams are told to inspect lodges, vehicle checking, liquor shops, bustands areas. He told officials to adopt technology to get the convection in court cases. All the registered theft cases should be investigated from all angles and the accused should be taken into custody.

He congratulated the staff for reducing the number of accidents cases in the district by block spot detection, cones, drunken drive and frequently visits to accident spot for the last three months. He told them to carry out special drive to clear pending e-challans, to impose fines pending with motorists. He also instructed them to register cases on over-loaded school buses and auto rickshaws.