SP Shri T. Srinivas Rao, Presented a Check to the Family of a Deceased Police Officer

Gadwal: District SP Shri T. Srinivas Rao, IPS, handed over a check of Rs 49,800 from the Corpus Fund and another check of Rs 10,000 as Widow Pension to the family member of a police officer who passed away due to illness.

Head Constable Prasad, who was serving at the Itikyala Police Station, passed away in January this year due to health issues. The District SP presented the checks to his family as part of the financial support extended to the families of deceased police officers.

During the occasion, the District SP inquired about the family's current situation, including the educational status of the officer's children. He assured that the police department will always stand by the families of officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty and will continue to work towards their welfare. He also directed the Office AO to expedite the remaining benefits due to the family.

The event was attended by Office AO Satish and the Head Constable's wife, Rajeshwari.