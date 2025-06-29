SP T. Srinivas Rao Conducts Midnight Surprise Inspection of Night Police Duties in Jogulamba Gadwal

Gadwal: In a proactive move to enhance night-time security and policing efficiency, District Superintendent of Police (SP) T. Srinivas Rao, IPS, conducted a surprise inspection of night police duties in the early hours of the night. The SP aimed to ensure effective implementation of patrolling, Blue Colts, and beat duties across key areas in Gadwal town.

As part of the inspection, the SP visited several critical locations, including YSR Chowk, New Bus Stand, and Krishna Veni Chowk, where he personally reviewed the performance of police teams engaged in night security operations.

During his interaction with officers and staff on night duty, SP Srinivas Rao emphasized the importance of remaining alert during night hours. He directed personnel to:

Conduct regular checks on individuals loitering during night hours, especially those appearing suspicious.

Use fingerprint-based identification through Papillon devices to verify the identity of unknown or suspicious persons.

Carry out Drunk and Drive tests on vehicle users and conduct thorough vehicle checks.

Inspect lodges and collect details of newly arrived guests, ensuring proper documentation of outsiders.

Instructed beat constables to patrol residential colonies extensively, maintaining heightened visibility and vigilance.

Take preventive measures to curb property crimes during nighttime.

The SP's unexpected visit served as a morale booster for the force while sending a strong message about accountability and dedication to duty.

He was accompanied by DSP Mogilayya, CI Tanguturi Srinu, and Traffic SI Balachander, who participated in the inspection and coordinated with field staff.

This initiative reflects the district police department's commitment to public safety and maintaining law and order during night hours, especially in sensitive areas.