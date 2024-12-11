SP T. Srinivas Rao Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Volleyball Court for Police Personnel in Jogulamba Gadwal

Gadwal: District SP Sri T. Srinivas Rao, IPS, emphasized that while police officials and staff must perform their duties with responsibility and dedication, maintaining physical fitness and health is equally important. He stated that sports like volleyball play a significant role in keeping the staff physically strong and healthy.

Today, the SP, along with Armed Reserve DSP Narendra Rao, inaugurated a state-of-the-art volleyball court for the police officials and staff within the premises of the District Armed Reserve Police Office.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP highlighted that physical fitness and good health are vital for police officials and staff to perform their duties efficiently. He stressed that engaging in sports like volleyball not only ensures physical well-being but also helps individuals focus better on their tasks.

The SP advised the police personnel to prioritize their physical health while also taking care of their families' health and well-being. He encouraged the integration of sports into daily life and urged all police officials and staff to make use of the new volleyball court for regular practice.

The event was attended by SB Inspector Nageshwar Reddy, RI Venkatesh, RSIs Ramakrishna and Vijay Bhaskar, and several members of the Armed Reserve Police staff.