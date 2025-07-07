SP T. Srinivasa Rao Orders Swift Action on Public Complaints During Praja Vani in Jogulamba Gadwal.

Gadwal: District Superintendent of Police (SP) Sri T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, has issued strict directives to police officials across the district to act swiftly and decisively on complaints related to public safety, law and order, and citizen protection.

The SP chaired the Praja Vani (Public Grievance Redressal) program on Monday, during which he personally received 19 complaints, primarily concerning land disputes, from citizens hailing from various parts of the district.

The event saw the participation of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Moggalayya, along with Circle Inspectors from Alampur, Gadwal, and Shantinagar regions.

During the proceedings, SP Srinivasa Rao reviewed the action taken on previously filed complaints by seeking detailed updates from the concerned Circle Officers. He also conducted direct phone interactions with Station House Officers (SHOs) of relevant police stations to assess ongoing efforts and issue necessary instructions.

The SP emphasized strict legal action against the following:

Individuals threatening public peace and security.

Those involved in land encroachments.

Fraudsters who cheat innocent people.

Persons committing acts of violence and intimidation.

Women’s Safety – A Priority

SP Srinivasa Rao underlined the need for immediate police response in cases involving harassment, threats, or mistreatment of women. He clearly instructed the officials to take firm legal steps against the perpetrators in such cases.

He also stressed the importance of peaceful resolution of domestic disputes between spouses. As a part of this initiative, he directed that concerned couples be referred to the weekly counseling sessions conducted every Saturday under the supervision of the District Police Department at the DSP Office premises. These sessions aim to provide awareness and reconciliation support.

Civil Disputes to Be Settled Legally

In cases related to civil matters, particularly property disputes, SP Srinivasa Rao advised the public to seek resolution through legal channels and courts, emphasizing the role of the judiciary in delivering fair outcomes.

Grievance Summary (07-07-2025):

Land Disputes – 19 cases

These complaints will be reviewed and addressed in coordination with local police stations and civil authorities, ensuring justice and peace in the community.

The District Police remains committed to upholding law and order, ensuring citizen safety, and maintaining public trust through transparent, fair, and timely actions.