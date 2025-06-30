SP T. Srinivasa Rao Receives 18 Grievances During Prajavani; Victims Demand Accountability from Lower-Level Police Officials

Gaadwal: In a continued effort to make the police department more accessible and citizen-friendly, Jogulamba Gadwal District Superintendent of Police (SP) Mr. T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, personally received 18 complaints from victims during the weekly ‘Prajavani’ grievance redressal program held on Monday.

Addressing the participants, SP Srinivasa Rao emphasized that citizens should come forward without fear or the influence of middlemen and avail police services voluntarily. He stated that the police department is fully committed to addressing public grievances strictly according to the law and in a transparent, impartial manner.

As part of the Prajavani initiative, victims from different parts of the district brought their complaints directly to the SP. These included individuals from Gadwal, Alampur, and Shanthi Nagar, and the complaints were received in the presence of the respective Circle Inspectors (CIs).

During the session, the SP inquired from the CIs about the status of actions taken on previous complaints received at police stations. He issued necessary directives and even made direct phone calls to the concerned Sub-Inspectors (SIs), instructing them to expedite investigations and ensure resolutions are made in line with legal protocols.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Srinivasa Rao reiterated that:

“The police department is working to ensure that citizens feel secure and confident in reaching out for justice. Our aim is to remain available round the clock, to uphold law and order, and to bring the police system closer to the public through community engagement and awareness programs.”

He also mentioned that the ‘Prajavani’ program is held every Monday, enabling people to submit their complaints directly to the district police leadership for immediate and effective action.

Breakdown of Complaints Received:

Land disputes: 14 complaints

Harassment cases: 2 complaints

Other issues: 2 complaints

However, during the program, several complainants voiced serious concerns about the behavior and negligence of lower-level police officials. Despite repeated instructions from senior officers, they alleged that ground-level staff often delay taking action, especially in criminal cases involving the interference of middlemen and brokers.

Many victims shared that they face significant delays in receiving acknowledgment receipts for their complaints. Police personnel reportedly avoid prompt action, giving excuses such as needing superior officer approval, stating the complaint has been sent to court, or asking the complainant to return the next day. This often leads to complainants abandoning their pursuit of justice out of frustration and fear.

Some victims even alleged that certain officers behave in a discouraging and intimidating manner, causing people to fear entering police stations. These practices are hindering justice and eroding public trust in the system.

The complainants urged immediate reforms, asking that lower-level officers respond promptly and transparently, and that no middlemen be allowed to influence the complaint process. There is a collective hope for timely, fair, and unbiased justice.

This report highlights the efforts of the district police to build a citizen-centric policing model, while also reflecting the pressing need for accountability at all levels of law enforcement.