Special Attention Should Be Paid to the Health, Food, and Education of Hostel Students - Collector Badavath Santosh

NagarKurnool: On Friday evening, Nagar Kurnool District Collector Badavath Santosh, along with Additional Collector Seetharama Rao, conducted a surprise visit to the Backward Classes Boys Welfare Hostel in Kalwakurthy town. The Collector, accompanied by students, inspected the hostel classrooms, surroundings, and kitchen, and inquired about details from the warden and staff. The Collector asked the students if the warden stayed in the hostel at night and reviewed the attendance registers.

He inspected the kitchen, dining hall, and store room, checking the available supplies. He also examined the students' rooms and asked for details about the 8th, 9th, and 10th-grade students and their teachers. The Collector and students had dinner together at the hostel. During the inspection, the Collector inquired about any problems in the hostel. He stated that the visit to the Kalwakurthy Boys Hostel involved having dinner with the students, who reported that the food quality standards were being maintained.

Special Attention Should Be Paid to the Health, Food, and Education of Hostel Students - Collector Badavath SantoshThe Collector promised that issues such as toilets and the compound wall, which the students brought to his attention, would be addressed through the EE PR works. The Collector emphasized that visiting all the hostels in the district and resolving the students' issues would be given top priority. He instructed the authorities to provide tasty meals to the students and encouraged them to study well and achieve high positions in life. The Collector was accompanied by Kalwakurthy Tahsildar Ibrahim and others.