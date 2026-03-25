Special campaigns to ensure complete tax collection in Wanaparthy

Additional Collector (Local Bodies) N Khemyanaik directed municipal officials to take special measures to ensure 100 per cent tax collection across all municipalities in the district before the end of March.

The Additional Collector visited Atmakur Municipality and reviewed the progress of ongoing tax collections on Tuesday. During the inspection, he emphasised the need for intensified efforts to meet the target within the stipulated timeframe.

He instructed officials to organise special drives for the collection of property tax, water tax and trade licence fees. Stressing the importance of public participation, he directed staff to visit households and create awareness about timely tax payments and their role in civic development.

Khemyanaik made it clear that achieving 100 per cent property tax collection was a priority and must be completed before the close of March. He also urged officials to monitor progress regularly and ensure no dues remain pending. Later, the Additional Collector visited Thippudampalli Gram Panchayat in Atmakur mandal, where he inspected ongoing development works, including drainage systems, CC roads and the village nursery.

He advised local authorities to maintain cleanliness and ensure proper upkeep of infrastructure to improve living conditions in the village. Municipal Commissioner, panchayat officials and municipal staff were present during the visit.