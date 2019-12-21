Special drive on public healthcare became controversial in Nizamabad district

Edapally (Nizamabad): The Health Department's special drive for the public healthcare became controversial in a mandal of Nizamabad district when health officials went there to educate the villagers on cleanliness to avoid diseases.

The department officials had gone to Edapally mandal to conduct house-to-house survey in villages on dengue and malaria prevention.

But public representatives of village were not happy with the officials. They said how come the officials visited the village without informing them. On the other hand Venkateshwar Rao, a sub-unit of the Medical and Health Department told the villagers how the surroundings should be kept clean to prevent seasonal diseases like dengue and malaria.

In the Nehruunagar village of Edapalli mandal, the mandal Medical department on Saturday organized a public awareness campaign on the prevention of dengue and malaria. At the behest of the district malaria officer, he went to a house in Nehrunagar village and made several suggestions to the public on hygiene.

He suggested people not to keep the water reserves in the houses for a long time. He also told them not to gather water in the potholes also as they become breeding ground from mosquitoes and other insects. He also told them to keep the old tires and coconut husks clean.

Meanwhile, Vice MMP Imran Khan was angry that the medical staff was conducting a survey in the village and the survey was being carried out without being informing him. He warned that the matter should be brought to the attention of the officials at the council meeting.

Although the visiting officials said that they were conducting surveys at the behest of senior officials, regardless of public representatives. HOE Rams replied that he did not give any public information but it did not calm down Vice MPP.

The event was attended by Sarpanch Amanullah Sharif, Vice MPP Imran Khan, HEO Ramu, Sub Unit Officer Venkateswara Rao, K. Madhusudan and ANM.