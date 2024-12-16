Live
Speed up collection of details of Indiramma houses
Highlights
Additional Collector Local Bodies Sanchit Gangwar
Wanaparthy District : The government will conduct a field survey through a special app to sanction Indiramma houses to the poor who do not have houses.
On Monday morning, the Additional Collector visited the field and inspected the process of collecting details of Indiramma houses. He instructed the officials to conduct a thorough survey and complete the survey quickly. If there are more than 750 houses in the village, he suggested that another login be created and the survey responsibility be assigned to someone else.
The Additional Collector, who inspected the survey in Peddagudem and Peddagudem Tanda in the morning, inspected the survey in Brahmam Gari Vidhi and Kothakota Municipality in Wanaparthy Municipality in the evening.
