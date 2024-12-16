  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Speed ​​up collection of details of Indiramma houses

Speed ​​up collection of details of Indiramma houses
x
Highlights

Additional Collector Local Bodies Sanchit Gangwar

Wanaparthy District : The government will conduct a field survey through a special app to sanction Indiramma houses to the poor who do not have houses.

On Monday morning, the Additional Collector visited the field and inspected the process of collecting details of Indiramma houses. He instructed the officials to conduct a thorough survey and complete the survey quickly. If there are more than 750 houses in the village, he suggested that another login be created and the survey responsibility be assigned to someone else.

The Additional Collector, who inspected the survey in Peddagudem and Peddagudem Tanda in the morning, inspected the survey in Brahmam Gari Vidhi and Kothakota Municipality in Wanaparthy Municipality in the evening.








Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick