SpinSci Health Tech India Pvt Ltd Announces Groundbreaking News: 1,000 New AI Jobs in Telangana

Hyderabad : SpinSci Health Tech India Pvt Ltd, a global leader in digital healthcare solutions, held a press conference on 10th January, 2025 at the Somajiguda Press Club to unveil the establishment of 1,000 high-value, high-skilled Artificial Intelligence (AI) jobs in Telangana. This significant expansion underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to transforming patient engagement, enhancing clinical collaboration, and innovating patient financial services through advanced technology.

The conference featured addresses from key leadership team members, including: Mr. Andy Asava, CEO; Mr. Rajit Kumar, Founder and Chief Information Officer; and Mr. Kiran Potaraju, Director of SpinSci Health Tech India Pvt Ltd. And Mr. JA Choudhary, Former IT Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh as the chief guest.

Serving over 40 million patients annually across the United States, SpinSci Technologies is at the forefront of digital healthcare innovation. The latest expansion in Telangana emphasizes the company’s vision to leverage technology for delivering advancements in healthcare solutions on a global scale.

Telangana has been selected for this major AI initiative due to its exceptional talent pool and reputation as a global technology hub. The creation of these 1,000 high-skilled positions will focus on advanced AI, machine learning, data analytics, and digital health platforms. This transformative initiative aims to provide local professionals with opportunities to foster innovation at both regional and global levels.

To strengthen its commitment to technological innovation and talent development, SpinSci Technologies will collaborate with TiE Global, leading AI universities, and research institutions. These partnerships are designed to cultivate an ecosystem of creativity that connects industry leaders, academia, and local talent, aimed at pushing the boundaries of digital healthcare solutions.

As part of the Aldrich Capital Partners portfolio, SpinSci Technologies benefits from a strong foundation of strategic investment. Aldrich Capital’s notable presence in Telangana through its portfolio companies reinforces the collaboration between SpinSci and the region, establishing Telangana as a hub of technological excellence.

SpinSci Technologies is excited to engage with the local technology community by hosting an AI Hackathon at T-Hub on January 16th. Innovators and technology enthusiasts are encouraged to register and showcase their skills for a chance to win a grand prize of 1 lakh INR, among other exciting giveaways. For registration details, visit: [spinsci.com/ai_hackathon_india](http://spinsci.com/ai_hackathon_india).

“We are thrilled to expand our global footprint in Telangana. This expansion reflects our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that enhance patient care while supporting Telangana’s economic growth,” stated Andy Asava, CEO of SpinSci Technologies.

“Telangana offers world-class infrastructure and an exceptional talent pool. We are proud to support SpinSci’s mission to drive AI-powered healthcare solutions from this vibrant region,” noted Rajit Kumar, Founder and CIO of SpinSci Technologies.

“We are eager to engage with the local workforce and academic institutions to harness the potential of AI and contribute to the socio-economic development of Telangana,” added Kiran Potaraju, Director of SpinSci Technologies.

About SpinSci Technologies:

SpinSci Technologies is a global leader in digital healthcare solutions, focused on enhancing patient engagement, clinical collaboration, and patient financial services. By leveraging real-time data and advanced technologies, SpinSci aims to optimize healthcare provider operations and improve patient outcomes.

About Aldrich Capital Partners:

Aldrich Capital Partners is a growth equity firm specializing in scaling entrepreneurial businesses. With a diverse portfolio across multiple industries, Aldrich Capital is dedicated to driving innovation and building global leaders in healthcare and technology.















