Spirit of brotherhood shines bright on Eid-ul-Fitr in Wanaparthy

Wanaparthy: The festival of Eid- ul- Fitr was celebrated with religious fervour and communal harmony in Wanaparthy district, with special prayers offered at the Eidgah on Gopalpet Road on the occasion.

State Planning Commission Vice Chairman G. Chinnareddy and MLA Thudi Meghareddy extended their greetings to the Muslim community. Chinnareddy visited the Eidgah and conveyed his wishes, while Meghareddy described Ramadan as a symbol of religious harmony.

He stated that during the holy month of Ramadhan, Muslims observe fasting with devotion and offer prayers, culminating in special Eid prayers that reflect faith and discipline. He added that people coming together beyond caste and religious differences to exchange greetings showcases true unity.

Several public representatives and leaders, including Municipal Chairperson Madhavi Ramesh, Vice Chairman Madhusudan Goud, and others, attended the celebrations along with members of the Muslim community.