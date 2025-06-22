Live
Spirituality Brings Peace of Mind: Swami Tatpadaananda Maharaj Inspires Devotees at Sankaram

Gadwal: Swami Tatpadaananda Maharaj of the Ramakrishna Math, Hyderabad, emphasized the vital role of spirituality in achieving mental peace. He addressed devotees during a special spiritual program held on Sunday at the Ramakrishna Meditation Hall (Dhyana Mandir) in Sunkapuram village.
The event featured special poojas and spiritual discourses aimed at encouraging devotion, community service, and personal transformation through the teachings of Sri Ramakrishna and Swami Vivekananda.
During his address, Swami Tatpadananda Maharaj urged everyone to cultivate a sense of service towards society. He emphasized that spirituality is not only for monks and saints but is essential for every individual to lead a peaceful and meaningful life. He encouraged youth to take inspiration from Swami Vivekananda, highlighting his ideals of strength, self-confidence, and service to humanity.