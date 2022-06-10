Sri Rajyalakshmi Narasimhaswamy temple: 6-day inaugural ceremony of shrine concludes

Nizamabad: The glorious six-day inauguration ceremony at the Sri Rajyalakshmi Samatha Narasimhaswamy Temple in Chaudhamma Kondur village under Nandipet nandal in Nizamabad district has come to an end.

Devotees were thrilled to see Swami on their first visit in a pleasant atmosphere. Rajyalakshmi Samatha Narasimhudu, who was consecrated as part of the sixth-day programme, and Swami's entourage went on a ritualistic procession of idols.

State Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and his wife, State Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy and his wife, Rajya Sabha MP Joginepally Santosh Rao, Nizamabad Urban MLA Bigala Ganesh Gupta and Armoor MLA Ashannagari visited the Chaudhamma Kondur temple on Thursday, the last day of the temple renovation festivities. Jeevan Reddy, Police Commissioner Nagraj, DCCB Chairman Pocharam Bhaskar Reddy and his wife, Ganthalaya Chairman LMB Rajeshwar, Pocharam Surender Reddy, several MPPs, ZPTCs and other public representatives were present on the occasion.

Devotees were thrilled to witness the grand finale of the flag-raising ceremony and the Dwajastambha (flagpole) installation ceremony.

The rituals were performed by a team led by Sri Rajyalakshmi Samata Lakshmi Narasimha Thiru Kalyanam Narasimha Swamy speakers Veda Bhargava Narasimhaswamy.

On the last day, Thursday, the temple premises became bustling with the arrival of a large number of devotees and celebrities, who chanted the name of Narasimhaswamy. Members of the Legislative Council Kalvakuntla Kavitha and DR Anil Kumar felicitated the team of Vedic scholars who conducted the six-day programme. Thousands of people attended the newly acquired Swami and were ecstatic. According to the Pancharatra Agama Shastra, the ritual of consecrating the lord of the aquatic mammals' abodes, sculpting the remnants of the carved deities, depositing the unique powers, glorifying the glorious soul and fulfilling the desires in the sanctum sanctorum went smoothly.

Vedic scholar Veda Bhargava Narasimhaswamy said that from now on, the Swami will visit Mangala for the devotees and every year on Vaikuntha Ekadashi, Brahmotsavam, Narasimha Swamy Jayanti and Dhanurmasa festivals can be celebrated in a grand manner.

Chief Minister's wife Shobha, Ram Kishan Rao, novelist couple, Kalvakuntla Kavitha, DR Anil Kumar couple, Nanitha Arun Kumar couple and their family members participated in the ceremony.