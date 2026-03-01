Sri Rama Rathayatra and Chhatrapati Shivaji Statue Unveiling Celebrated in Ramulabanda with Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy

Ramulabanda village in Nalgonda Mandal witnessed a spiritually vibrant and culturally significant celebration with the grand procession of Sri Rama Rathayatra and the unveiling of the statue of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The event was marked by devotional fervor, patriotic spirit, and enthusiastic participation from villagers and leaders alike.

The programme was graced by Telangana’s Roads & Buildings Minister, Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, who attended as the chief guest. His presence added prominence to the occasion, reflecting the government’s support for preserving cultural and historical heritage in rural regions.

The Sri Rama Rathayatra was carried out with traditional rituals and devotional chants. The beautifully decorated chariot carrying Lord Sri Rama’s idol moved through the main streets of the village amidst Vedic hymns, bhajans, and the participation of devotees of all age groups. Women performed harathi, youth volunteers managed the procession, and elders blessed the event, making it a collective spiritual experience.

The Rathayatra symbolized devotion, unity, and the strengthening of moral and cultural values within the community.